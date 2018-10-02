Hour – “Something I’ve been meaning to tell you”

Earlier this year, the Philadelphia instrumental group Hour released their first album, Tiny Houses, a collection of contemplative and steady-handed tracks that was quite excellent. They’re following it up in November with another new LP, Anemone Red.

The band’s members come from a cadre of other great Philly bands: Michael Cormier (Friendship, UTAH, Russel The Leaf), Abi Reimold, Jason Calhoun (naps), Peter Gill (Friendship, Free Cake For Every Creature, Florry), Evangeline Krajewski (Friendship), and Matt Fox, and Anemone Red was co-produced by the band and Francis Lyons, who also plays in Free Cake For Every Creature.

Anemone Red is described as “nine songs about degradation,” and the kind of degradation that the band digs into is the sort that exists between two people, when a relationship fails gradually and then all at once. The album gets its title from the Greek myth of Aphrodite and Adonis, and the first single they’re sharing from it, “Something I’ve been meaning to tell you,” is inspired by a book of short stories by Alice Munro, whose writing often depicts two characters who orbit each other, out of sync.

“Something I’ve been meaning to tell you” has a painterly quality, the entwining guitars and a pitter-patter of drums building and lilting in quietly meditative waves. A steady hum grounds the song, and that slight buzz is what eventually leads it out. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Give thanks in a special way”

02 “I can’t remember how far away you were”

03 “How happy you are not to have to go”

04 “Your new apartment”

05 “Something I’ve been meaning to tell you”

06 “At the bar where you literally saved me from fatal heartbreak”

07 “Let me spare us the trouble”

08 “Unobtrusive/Invisibility”

09 “Chantal”

Anemone Red is out 11/2 via Lily Tapes. Pre-order it here. Hour will be playing an album release show on 11/8 at the Beacon Church in Philadelphia with Wendy Eisenberg, Greg Jamie, and Abi Reimold — tickets available here.