Phosphorescent’s Matthew Houck might’ve gotten his start on the DIY freak-folk project, but over the years, he’s really turned his whole project into something else. These days, Phosphorescent is a loose, jammy touring institution, a band that’ll always be worth catching when they come to town. In a couple of days, Phosphorescent will release the new album C’est La Vie, their first in five years. And last night, they brought its first single to late-night television.

Phosphorescent were the musical guests on James Corden’s Late Late Show, and they performed the single “New Birth In New England,” which is the closest thing to Simon & Garfunkel’s “Cecilia” that any current band is likely to make anytime soon. It’s a great song, and if you’ve seen Phosphorescent live anytime lately, you know that Houck had the band to do it justice.

Houck is playing with a big ensemble these days, including both a drummer and a percussionist, and they played the hell out of the song. Houck wore both a newsboy cap and a T-shirt of his own band on the show, both risky choices. But if you’ve got a song like “New Birth In New England,” I guess you can do that. Watch the performance below.

C’est La Vie is out 10/5 on Dead Oceans.