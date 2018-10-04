Moonface – “Walk The Circle In The Other Direction”

Spencer Krug of Wolf Parade, Sunset Rubdown, and Swan Lake has announced the final album under the auspices of his Moonface project. That album, This One’s For The Dancer & This One’s For The Dancer’s Bouquet, is coming out next month on Jagjaguwar, and today, he’s shared all the details.

The songs on This One’s For The Dancer & This One’s For The Dancer’s Bouquet are actually culled from two separate projects, recorded at different times and places with different collaborators. Half are written and sung from the perspective of the Minotaur from Greek mythology, while half are Krug’s own point of view.

“I never made an album under that name I was embarrassed by, and this is one of my favorites, so I may as well get out while I still can, on a personal high note to boot,” Krug says in a press release. “Take this album as a sort of parting gift before Moonface sails into oblivion; the alter-ego’s final offering.”

Along with the announcement, Krug has shared the album’s first single and penultimate track “Walk The Circle In The Other Direction,” a gradually building rocker propelled along by oscillating synths and and streaked with wailing saxophone. Listen and check out This One’s For The Dancer & This One’s For The Dancer’s Bouquet’s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Minotaur Forgiving Pasiphae”

02 “The Cave”

03 “Minotaur Forgiving Knossos”

04 “Heartbreaking Bravery II”

05 “Last Night”

06 “Minotaur Forgiving Minos”

07 “Aidan’s Ear”

08 “Minotaur Forgiving Theseus”

09 “Sad Suomenlinna”

10 “Minotaur Forgiving Daedalus”

11 “Okay To Do This”

12 “Dreamsong”

13 “Hater”

14 “Minotaur Forgiving The White Bull”

15 “Walk The Circle In The Other Direction”

16 “Minotaur Forgiving Poseidon”

This One’s For The Dancer & This One’s For The Dancer’s Bouquet is out 11/2 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here. All pre-orders will ship with a postcard (postage included) for a handwritten AMA. Questions must be mailed by 11/30; the postcard will be mailed back in December with a response.