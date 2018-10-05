Right now, two things seem to be dominating conversation in this country, at least in the online circles in which I move. The happier one of those is the release of A Star Is Born, the new Bradley Cooper movie that’s poised to be the rare populist Oscar contender. The other is the looming confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who could join the Supreme Court in the coming days even though there’s a credible allegation of sexual assault against him. Last night on Colbert, those two conversational strands came together.

Lady Gaga, star of A Star Is Born, is doing a whole lot of the movie’s promo, partly because she’s so much more personable than her director and co-star Bradley Cooper. And last night, she was a guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, where she did all the usual movie-promotion stuff. She talked about how she first heard Cooper sing and how different she is from her A Star Is Born character. But the most powerful part of the interview came when Gaga talked about Brett Kavanaugh and about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who testified against Kavanaugh last week.

Gaga, a sexual assault survivor herself, talked about the kind of mental chemical changes that can happen to a survivor. And here’s what she had to say about Dr. Ford:

What I believe that I have seen is that when this woman saw that Judge Kavanaugh was possibly going to be put in the highest position of power in the judicial system of this country, she was triggered, and that box opened. And when that box opened, she was brave enough to share it with the world, to protect this country.

Here’s the full interview. The stuff about Kavanaugh is in the second part.

A Star Is Born is out today.