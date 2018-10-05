Devonté Hynes, the man behind the Blood Orange alias, likes to direct his own music video, and he proved himself to be a master director long ago. Hynes films marginalized people, and he does it in ways that draw out their beauty, making them almost look like religious figures. Today, he’s given us a new clip for his A$AP Rocky collaboration “Chewing Gum,” and it’s one of his best.

“Chewing Gum” appears on the excellent new album Negro Swan. Back in August, Hynes debuted the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live with both Rocky and Project Pat, the Memphis rap legend whose voice winds all through the song in sampled form. Pat’s not in the video, which makes sense; he wouldn’t fit. Instead, the clip is a rapturous extended look at Hynes and Rocky as they spend a day at the beach.

In the clip, Hynes captures both Rocky and himself shirtless, riding four-wheelers through the sand and wearing enormous silken head-scarves. The two of them look like R&B superheroes, and it’s a lovely thing to witness. Witness it below.

Negro Swan is out now on Domino.