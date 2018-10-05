Bedouine – “Come Down In Time” (Elton John Cover) & “Hey, Who Really Cares?” (Linda Perhacs Cover)

Last year, Azniv Korkejian released her debut album as Bedouine. We named her an Artist To Watch and a Best New Band because of it. Today, she’s applying her beautifully ornate folk veneer to two new covers.

Korkejian took on Elton John’s “Come Down In Time,” off his 1970 album Tumbleweed Connection, and Linda Perhacs’ “Hey, Who Really Cares?” off her cult classic 1970 album Parrallelograms.

Here’s what she had to say about both:

“Come Down in Time” is a beautifully bizarre song. The instrumentation is incredible. It sounds like they’re all courting each other, so interwoven but everything perfectly in its nook. The lyrics are special too, especially the ending, the way it hangs in the air. It’s just an amazing song. “Hey, Who Really Cares?” is my favorite Perhacs tune. How has this not been sampled? Or has it? It’d sound stunning with a backbeat. We were tempted to do that but were limited with time so we used an analog metronome and Gus performed the delay on the tape echo. I had the privilege of singing with Linda a few years back. Somebody sample this song!

