Watch Travis Scott Take A Jamba Juice Taste Test

Travis Scott is on Saturday Night Live tonight; he’s set to perform as the musical guest on an episode hosted by Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8 star Awkwafina. But last night, he was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about his upcoming SNL appearance, his real name (it’s not Travis Scott), his high school theater experience, and Jamba Juice.

You see, on “Sicko Mode,” the Drake-featuring song off of his recent #1 album Astroworld, Scott raps about the smoothie shop not once but twice: “LaFerrari to Jamba Juice, yeah (skrrt, skrrt)” and “Just landed in, Chase B mix this pop like Jamba Juice.” And so Jimmy Fallon, of course, had Scott play a taste testing game where he had to identify Jamba Juice flavors. He did shockingly well; watch below.