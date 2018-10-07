Last night, Will Ferrell hosted a one night charity event dubbed “Will Ferrell’s Best Night Of Your Life.” The show, produced by the comedy website and production company Funny Or Die, benefitted the charity organization Cancer For College. The lineup featured big names from music and comedy including Jerry Seinfeld, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Samantha Bee, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer and Will Ferrell lookalike Chad Smith.

Smith played with his Super Mega Funktastic Jam Rock All-Stars supergroup, which featured Chris Martin, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Josh Klinghoffer, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Dave Matthews Band’s Stefan Lessard, and Brad Paisley. Back in 2014, Smith and Ferrell covered the Rolling Stones at a Cancer For College benefit with McCready, Lessard, McKagan, and country singer Brandi Carlile.

Chris Martin also played a solo set last night. Ferrell thought his acoustic rendition of “Viva La Vida” needed more cowbell, so he came out and provided it. Ferrell continued to call back on career highlights throughout the night — holding a panel as Ron Burgundy — and introduced new characters like Gary Paisley, Brad’s older brother. Watch videos from last night below.