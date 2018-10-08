New Kids On The Block, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa, & Naughty By Nature Released A New Song Together
New Kids On The Block are bringing the ’80s back with their just-announced 2019 tour. It’s called the MixTape tour, and it’ll feature special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty By Nature, who will all perform across 53 North American cities next summer.
The tour announcement coincides with a new song, “80s Baby,” that features all five artists and is peppered with references to the last time any of these acts were relevant. Listen to it and check out the tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
05/02 Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
05/04 Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
05/05 Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
05/07 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
05/08 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
05/09 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/10 Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
05/11 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/13 Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center
05/15 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/16 San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
05/17 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/18 Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
05/21 El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
05/22 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
05/23 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
05/24 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
05/25 Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
05/26 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/28 Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena
05/29 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
05/30 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/01 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
06/02 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/04 Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
06/06 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/07 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
06/08 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
06/09 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
06/11 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/12 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
06/13 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
06/14 Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
06/18 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/19 Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
06/21 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
06/22 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
06/23 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
06/25 Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
06/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/28 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/30 Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
07/02 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/03 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/05 Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
07/07 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
07/09 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
07/10 Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
07/11 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/12 Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
07/13 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
07/14 Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, 10/12.