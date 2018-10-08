New Kids On The Block are bringing the ’80s back with their just-announced 2019 tour. It’s called the MixTape tour, and it’ll feature special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty By Nature, who will all perform across 53 North American cities next summer.

The tour announcement coincides with a new song, “80s Baby,” that features all five artists and is peppered with references to the last time any of these acts were relevant. Listen to it and check out the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

05/02 Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

05/04 Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

05/05 Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

05/07 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

05/08 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

05/09 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/10 Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

05/11 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/13 Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center

05/15 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/16 San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

05/17 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/18 Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

05/21 El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

05/22 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

05/23 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

05/24 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

05/25 Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

05/26 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/28 Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena

05/29 San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

05/30 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

06/01 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

06/02 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/04 Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

06/06 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/07 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

06/08 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

06/09 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

06/11 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/12 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

06/13 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

06/14 Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

06/18 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

06/19 Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

06/21 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

06/22 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

06/23 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

06/25 Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

06/27 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/28 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/30 Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

07/02 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/03 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/05 Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

07/07 Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

07/09 Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

07/10 Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

07/11 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/12 Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

07/13 Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

07/14 Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, 10/12.