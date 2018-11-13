FEELS – “Car” Video

Fronted by Laena Geronimo alongside singer-songwriter Shannon Lay, California garage band FEELS shred guitar-driven pop. Their 2016 self-titled debut was produced by Ty Segall and released on Oh Sees frontman John Dwyer’s indie imprint Castle Face. Today, the LA four-piece is announcing their follow-up Post Earth, out early next year via Wichita, and sharing lead single “Car.”

The track has a rebellious attitude. It’s hard and blunt and playful, and Geronimo’s opening line — “My friends come with me to Candyland” — invites adventure. The accompanying video shot by Gina Clyne compiles flashes of life on the road: gas stations, diner breakfasts, Goodwill shopping, shows, plants, and jumping on mini trampolines inside. Everything else is the world and the weather through the window of a car.

The band explains:

“Car” is a tongue-in-cheek guided tour around a twisted political landscape where everything’s a lie and ignorance is bliss. For the video, we chose to use collaged footage that one of our best friends captured while on tour with us, being very real and very aware of every mile crossed, and loving it. Escape from madness, Band on the Run style.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Car”

02 “Awful Need”

03 “Deconstructed”

04 “Find A Way”

05 “W.F.L.”

06 “Sour”

07 “Last Chance”

08 “Post Earth”

09 “Tollbooth”

10 “Anyways”

11 “Flowers”

TOUR DATES:

12/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

12/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

12/04 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

12/06 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

12/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers (Wichita holiday Party)

02/19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo (record release show)

Post Earth is out 2/22 via Wichita. Pre-order it here.