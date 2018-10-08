Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Possible “Assault” At London Nightspot

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has been questioned by London police over what the authorities have described as “an incident consistent with assault” at a London venue.

CCTV footage first published by The Sun, captured at the popular Chiltern Firehouse restaurant on Aug. 9, appears to show the singer grab his girlfriend, Debbie Gwyther, by the throat.

London’s Metropolitan police confirmed that they had been made aware of the footage, and that an individual was interviewed about the incident on Sept. 25.

“Officers are aware of footage of an incident consistent with assault believed to have taken place in August 2018 at a licensed venue in Chiltern Street, Marylebone,” a police spokesperson said. “The footage has been assessed and inquiries will be made into the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident. No specific allegations have been received at this time.”

The police also said that no arrests had been made.

