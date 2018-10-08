Experimental musicians Oren Ambarchi and Jim O’Rourke have collaborated a couple times over the years, resulting in two full-length albums, 2011’s Indeed and 2015’s Behold. The two are teaming up once again for a new collaborative release, Hence, which will be out at the end of November. For this one, they’ve roped in Japanese tabla player U-zhaan to contribute.

Hence operates in two sides, which blend the pairs combined synthesizers and guitars with U-zhaan’s studied playing. In advance of the album’s release, they’re sharing an excerpt from its first side, “Hence One.”

Hence is out 11/30 via Editions Mego. Pre-order it here.