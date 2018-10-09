Kanye West Expected To Meet With Donald Trump At White House

The baffling and upsetting Kanye West/Donald Trump love affair continues. The New York Times reports that Kanye West will meet with President Trump and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner for lunch at the White House on Thursday. According to sources who spoke with the Times, West wants to discuss criminal justice reform (which Kushner has supposedly been working on) and the scarcity of manufacturing jobs in West’s native Chicago.

In recent months, Trump met with West’s wife Kim Kardashian West, and this led to Trump commuting the life sentence of imprisoned drug offender Alice Johnson. And West has, of course, been saying nice things about Trump at every available opportunity in recent months. Trump loves when people say nice things about him. There’s no word on whether Trump taking this meeting has anything to do with West’s old nemesis Taylor Swift endorsing Tennessee Democrats, but let’s go ahead and use our imaginations.

West and Trump famously met at New York’s Trump Tower shortly after the 2016 election. More recently, West gave a pro-Trump harangue at the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, where he was musical guest. The members of the cast were not amused, and Pete Davidson clowned West on last week’s show.