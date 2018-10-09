Little Dragon – “Lover Chanting”

Little Dragon have been pumping out dance tracks for more than a decade now, and their next chapter will find the Swedish group partnering with Ninja Tune for a new three-song EP, which will be released in November. They’re sharing the EP’s title track, “Lover Chanting,” today, and it features one of their characteristic rubber-band-snap beats on top of some pretty disparate influences. The band explains in a press release:

It started with Fred searching for a wedding march inspired by a Swedish prog funk folk keyboardist called Merit Hemmingson. Erik got inspired by the track and started singing! After Erik wrote his vocal verses Yukimi got a bit worried about his lyrical abilities and stepped in to add her part on the song. Håkan flew to Germany to record a beautifully tuned clavinet. Once the clavinet was recorded Fred and Erik added their flavour with some drums and deep synth bass.

Listen to it below.

The Lover Chanting EP is out 11/9 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.