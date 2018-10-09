Stream Tashme’s Self-Titled Debut EP

Tashme are a Toronto hardcore band, and they play things fast and loose and chaotic, with tons of reverb. Their most obvious inspiration is the legendary early-’80s Maryland band Void, and their music has a lot of the same frantic instability. Tashme are a politically motivated band, too; they’re named after a Canadian internment camp where Japanese Canadians were imprisoned during World War II. The band has been around since 2016, and they’ve released a couple of demos and a promo. But they’ve only just now released their first proper EP, a self-titled 7″ that absolutely rockets by. Stream it below.

<a href="http://tashme.bandcamp.com/album/tashme" target="_blank">Tashme by Tashme</a>

You can buy Tashme at Bandcamp.