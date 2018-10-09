The Bangles, Dream Syndicate, Rain Parade, & Three O’Clock Cover Each Other For Paisley Underground Comp

The Bangles, the Dream Syndicate, the Rain Parade, and the Three O’Clock, four of the biggest bands to come out of Los Angeles’ Paisley Underground scene in the mid-’80s, have once again joined forces for a new compilation. 3 x 4 is an upcoming collection in which those four bands each cover three songs by each other (or, in the case of the Dream Syndicate, two songs by each other and one by fellow Paisley Underground representative the Salvation Army).

The 3 x 4 compilation is the brainchild of the Dream Syndicate’s Steve Wynn, the Bangles’ Vicki Peterson, and the Three O’Clock’s Danny Benair. “We joke about it now,” Peterson writes in the album’s liner notes, “but it really is like we went to school together. Paisley High, Class of ’83.” NPR reports that 3 x 4 will have a limited release on Black Friday followed by a wide release at the beginning of January.

For their contribution to the record, the Bangles decided to cover the Dream Syndicate’s “That’s What You Always Say,” Rain Parade’s “Talking In My Sleep,” and the Three O’Clock’s “Jet Fighter.” As Peterson explains:

There are so many gems on the Three O’ Clock’s Sixteen Tambourines we went back and forth a few times before deciding on “Jet Fighter.” The chorus is ridiculously catchy. We traded in the keyboards for guitars, but stayed close to the original version in other ways. I think Debbi (Peterson) tried not to sing with Michael Quercio’s almost-British accent, but he’s so bloody charming and we’re all unapologetic anglophiles, too, so she just had fun with it.

Listen to the Bangles’ cover of “Jet Fighter” below.

3 X 4 TRACKLIST:

The Bangles

“Jet Fighter” (The Three O’Clock)

“Talking In My Sleep” (Rain Parade)

“That’s What You Always Say” (The Dream Syndicate)

The Dream Syndicate

“Hero Takes A Fall” (The Bangles)

“She Turns To Flowers” (Salvation Army)

“You Are My Friend” (Rain Parade)

Rain Parade

“As Real As Real” (The Three O’Clock)

“Real World” (The Bangles)

“When You Smile” (The Dream Syndicate)

The Three O’Clock

“Tell Me When It’s Over” (The Dream Syndicate)

“What She’s Done To Your Mind” (The Rain Parade)

“Getting Out Of Hand” (The Bangles)

3 x 4: The Bangles, The Three O’Clock, The Dream Syndicate, Rain Parade is out 1/11. Revisit our list of 14 essential Paisley Underground songs here.