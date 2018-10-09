Taylor Swift has had quite the week! On Sunday, she came out with her first endorsement of a political candidate. Yesterday, Donald Trump responded to her endorsement, saying he likes her music “about 25 percent less now.” Tonight, she’s opening the 2018 American Music Awards, performing “I Did Something Bad” from her 2017 album Reputation. The lyrics — “They say I did something bad / Then why’s it feel so good?” — and the giant snake (Karyn?) stage prop fit nicely with the backlash she’s been getting post-political statement. The song’s one curse word — the first in a Swift song — even got beeped by the show’s censors.

Swift already won Tour Of The Year. She is also nominated for Artist Of The Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, and Favorite Album. The rest of tonight’s performances include Carrie Underwood, Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, Dua Lipa, Mariah Carey, Halsey and Khalid, Cardi B with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, Missy Elliot with Ciara, Camila Cabello, Panic! At The Disco, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes with Zedd, Twenty One Pilots, and Ella Mai. Watch Swift’s performance below.

UPDATE: Swift won in all four categories, making her the AMAs’ most-decorated female artist ever with 23 awards (the record was previously held by Whitney Houston). And in her Artist Of The Year acceptance speech the newly political pop star said, “This award, and every single award given out tonight, were voted on by the people. And you know what else is voted on by the people? The midterm elections on November 6. Get out and vote.”