Stream Color TV’s Self-Titled Debut

Color TV are a punk band from Minnesota’s Twin Cities, and they play a strain of the genre that’s fast and nervy and full of hooks. There’s plenty of ’60s garage and ’70s pop-punk in the way Color TV approach melody, but the jittery intensity that they radiate is very late-’70s post-punk. And they play with the feverish immediacy of so many bands on the Bandcamp underground. Today, Color TV have released their self-titled full-length debut, and it’s a real rocker. Stream it below.

<a href="http://derangedrecords.bandcamp.com/album/color-tv-2" target="_blank">Color TV by COLOR TV</a>

Color TV is out now on Deranged Records.