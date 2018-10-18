Hideout – “Picture Falling” Video

Cults member Gabriel Rodriguez debuted his psych-pop project, Hideout, in 2014 with Rookie, an album he worked on with Cults drummer Cory Stier. The few years that followed were quiet — Rodriguez’s brother had passed away. He grappled with this life-altering event on Hideout’s sophomore effort, So Many Hoops/So Little Time, which came out just last year. Today, he returns with a new single and music video.

“Picture Falling” finds a melancholic spring. A buoyant guitar girds anxious thoughts and scenes. “There is a body in the kitchen and a fire down below,” Rodriguez sings. “Hey I’m not listening / Oh I know that you’re not listening / So why do I have to look at your picture?”

The music video was co-directed by Rodriguez and Scarlett Stephenson-Connolly, whose vocals are featured on the song, as well a majority of Hideout’s last album. It shows the two singing and playing guitar on a roof. They follow a rolling basketball downstairs to a karaoke room where they perform against flashing, mismatched footage of switchboards, buttons, and dials.

In Rodriguez’s own words, “Picture Falling” is about “the moment before panic kicks in. The thoughts and feelings right before the wave of paranoia washes over you. What brings you to that place? Politics? Love? Once it takes hold nothing else seems to matter. The song doesn’t leave you with desperation, but rather invites you to explore the fear – to take hold and laugh along the wild ride.” Watch and listen below.

“Picture Falling” is out now.