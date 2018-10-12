If you didn’t mistakenly think the title of St. Vincent’s 2017 album, MASSEDUCTION, was “Mass Education” at some point during the rollout campaign then you are a much better reader than me. To cushion my ego, St. Vincent has released a reimagining of the album titled MassEducation. This new version of the album features Thomas Bartlett on piano and, of course, Annie Clark on vocals. The duo recorded the entire thing live while working on MASSEDUCTION.

This version of the album is stripped-down and minimalist compared to the explosive, maximalist production we heard on MASSEDUCTION. Imagine Clark playing those songs in a coffee shop and that’s sort of the gist of it. Check out MassEducation below.