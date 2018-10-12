Watch The Trailer For Coldplay’s Career-Spanning Documentary A Head Full Of Dreams

Coldplay famously compared their most recent full-length, 2015’s A Head Full Of Dreams, to Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows — the epic conclusion of a lengthy saga. So although Chris Martin and company have backpedaled the notion that it’s Coldplay’s final album — they’ve already released another record, last year’s Kaleidoscope EP — it makes sense that the band is releasing a career-spanning documentary at this point in time.

Like the aforementioned LP, the movie is called A Head Full Of Dreams. According to the YouTube caption on a new trailer out today, director Mat Whitecross has been filming Coldplay “since their very first rehearsal.” Thus, the documentary contains two decades’ worth of never-before-seen footage, telling the band’s full story from their own perspective.

Whitecross, who helmed Coldplay’s videos for “Adventure Of A Lifetime” and “Charlie Brown,” also directed the 2016 Oasis documentary Supersonic and Sex And Drugs And Rock And Roll, the story of cult favorite UK musician Ian Dury. His 2012 feature Spike Island was billed as “a coming-of-age film set against the backdrop of the legendary Stone Roses gig.” Dude seems dead-set on making a movie about every iconic British rock band of the past few decades, but it sounds like he’s maintained a special relationship with Coldplay throughout.

Watch the trailer below.

A Head Full Of Dreams will screen in theaters worldwide on 11/14 and premiere on Amazon Video on 11/16. Coldplay will debut three live recordings on Amazon Music on 10/26.