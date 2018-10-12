T.I. Disavows Kanye West After Donald Trump Meeting

Kanye West and T.I. have been working together for many, many years; West produced a track on T.I.’s classic 2003 album Trap Muzik. And they’ve kept working together until very recently. On the strange, meta, generally bad song “Ye Vs. The People,” which West released less than six months ago, T.I. takes West to task for his embrace of Donald Trump, and West somewhat incoherently defends himself. It’s a song built out of real conflict, but they still recorded it together. Based on what T.I.’s saying now, nothing like that will be happening again anytime soon.

Yesterday, of course, West had a strange and obsequious lunch meeting with Donald Trump at the White House. West was ostensibly there to discuss matters like prison reform with Trump. Instead, though, he lavishly praised the man and brazenly plugged his own fashion endeavors. It was weird.

A disgusted and appalled T.I. reacted by posting a video of West hugging Trump and telling him that he loves him. (Trump’s response to that was to call West a “special guy.”) And in a long Instagram caption, T.I. wrote about everything he didn’t like about this. In that post, T.I. calls west a “puppet” and a “futuristic Sambo,” accuses him of “auctioning off [his] soul to gain power,” and claims that West invited him along on the White House trip. T.I. also writes that he refused the invitation but that if he had been there, “I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’Fuq outta you bro For the People!!!”

Here’s the full text of what T.I. wrote: