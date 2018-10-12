Sampha – “Treasure”

Since releasing his beautiful 2017 album Process, British soul singer Sampha has stayed fairly quiet, sharing the odd Solange cover and popping up on songs from his XL label head Richard Russell’s Everything Is Recorded project. But today, as The Fader reports, he’s shared a brand new song, written and recorded for the new film Beautiful Boy.

Beautiful Boy is an emotional addiction drama starring Steve Carell as a father trying to help his young son, played by Timothée Chalamet, kick his meth habit. And for the credits, they’ve recruited Sampha to sing an emotional original track called “Treasure,” putting his soulful croon and piano skills to effective use.

The movie’s soundtrack also includes music by Mogwai, Massive Attack, Nirvana, David Bowie, Tim Buckley, Sigur Rós, John Lennon, Zola Jesus, Aphex Twin, and more. Listen to Sampha’s “Treasure” below.