Tame Impala And Theophilus London Debuting New Music Together In LA Next Week

Theophilus London has a way of attracting the attention of some of music’s biggest names. The New York rapper was tightly knit with Kanye West’s entourage for a while there, and in 2016 he got Tame Impala to produce his single “Whiplash.” Now, as Pitchfork reports, London and Kevin Parker’s band are teaming up on even more music.

Tuesday at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, London and Tame Impala will debut new songs as Theo Impala. The show is sold out. London says the songs will appear on his upcoming album BeBey. London also recently shared a picture of himself and Parker with the message, “Would you like a tour ? #THEOIMPALA.”

Reps for Tame Impala confirmed to Pitchfork that Parker worked on two songs with London. However, they denied that a tour is in the works. I guess one show in Los Angeles will have to do.