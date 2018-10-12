Watch André 3000 In The Trailer For New Sci-Fi Movie High Life

A little over a year ago, OutKast’s André 3000 said that rap is “more like a hobby” for him now. Instead, he’s been focusing on things like fashion design and his acting career, and his latest project is High Life, the English-language debut from French filmmaker Claire Denis.

The movie, which also stars Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, and Mia Goth, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last month. It hits French theaters next month, 11/7, and is set to be released next year in the US by A24. And today, as Pitchfork reports, a new trailer for the film has arrived.

It looks pretty fucked up! From what I can tell, High Life is a sci-fi drama about a group of convicts who are tricked into volunteering to go on a space voyage towards a black hole in exchange for their freedom and are then used to conduct sexual and reproductive scientific experiments. Watch the trailer below.