Cass McCombs – “Noise Suite For The Green Party”

Elusive folk-rock wanderer Cass McCombs has shared a new song. Although it’s not currently included in the compilation, “Noise Suite For The Green Party” was apparently recorded for Songs For Swing Left, a collection of free tracks to promote the progressive volunteer organization Swing Left. The comp also Andrew Bird, A. Savage, William Tyler, Warpaint, Jim James, Bedouine, Fred Armisen, and more. Like its title suggests, “Noise Suite For The Green Party” is a three-minute psychedelic noise odyssey, and you can hear it below.