Juliana Hatfield – “It’s So Weird”

Just a few months ago, Juliana Hatfield released Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John, a full album of Olivia Newton-John covers. And early next year, she’s already coming back with Weird, a new self-produced album of 11 original songs. While Hatfield’s last album of originals, last year’s politically charged Pussycat, found her taking stock of the world around her, Weird instead finds her retreating inwards.

“I often feel cut-off from other people, from my feelings, from technology, from popular culture. I feel weird, I feel like I’m dreaming my life and that I am going to wake up some day,” Hatfield explains. “I wanted to make an album about the contentment of being inside an apartment and living inside a very small radius.” Weird encompasses both the negative and positive sides of radical solitude, the disconnection and the “desire to keep a barrier between me and other people who are trying to get inside of me.”

Todd Philips and Blake Babies’ Freda Love Smith both played drums on multiple songs, while Hatfield herself played all of the other instruments (and some more drums besides). Today, she’s shared lead single and sort-of-title track “It’s So Weird,” a bright, sunny rejection of the idea of romance propelled by scratchy guitar. “Personally, I feel like a malfunctioning machine. There’s a screw or two loose,” Hatfield says. “I want my guitar playing to reflect that.” Listen.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Staying In”

02 “It’s So Weird”

03 “Sugar”

04 “Everything’s For Sale”

05 “All Right, Yeah”

06 “Broken Doll”

07 “Receiver”

08 “Lost Ship”

09 “Paid To Lie”

10 “No Meaning”

11 “Do It To Music”

Weird is out 1/18 via American Laundromat Records. Pre-order it here.