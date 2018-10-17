A Spotify ad has been banned in the UK for being too scary. The ad, which first ran online before YouTube videos this summer, is centered around a creepy doll that pops up every time Camila Cabello’s “Havana” plays. “The fact that the ad was set inside a home, including a bedtime setting, and featured a doll, meant it was particularly likely to cause distress to children who saw it,” the Advertising Standards Authority in the UK said in a ruling.

In a statement provided to Pitchfork, the streaming service said: “We acknowledge the ruling from the ASA and regret any distress the ad may have caused the complainant. It was created as a tongue-in-cheek horror parody – intended to be a humorous ad that demonstrated just how catchy some tracks can be. We take our responsibilities as a marketer very seriously and continue to be mindful of the ASA’s guidance on the effective and appropriate targeting of advertising campaigns.”

This is probably just all some big marketing ploy to get you to voluntarily watch a Spotify ad but, hey, it’s pretty scary-funny, so do what you want below!