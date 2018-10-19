Snail Mail has had a banner year with the release of their debut album, Lush, in June, which we named one of the very best albums of the year so far. They’ve been hitting the road hard over the last few months, and show no signs of slowing down: The band is booked straight through next February.
Today, Lindsey Jordan is sharing a Courtney Love cover in conjunction with Amazon’s Originals series. No, it sadly has nothing to do with the Hole leader, but it is the next best thing: a cover of Courtney Love, the band, which was a collaboration between Lois Maffeo and Pat Maley that released a couple of 7″s through K Records in the early ’90s and had a few stray songs beyond that.
The song that Jordan covered is “2nd Most Beautiful Girl In The World,” off the group’s 1990 Uncrushworthy 7″. Jordan strips the song back so it’s just her wandering guitar and emotive voice.
Jordan’s played the song live before with the rest of her band earlier this year, but the studio version is an Amazon exclusive for right now — you can listen to it here. Check out a live video of them covering it and the original song below.
Lush is out now via Matador.