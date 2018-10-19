Snail Mail has had a banner year with the release of their debut album, Lush, in June, which we named one of the very best albums of the year so far. They’ve been hitting the road hard over the last few months, and show no signs of slowing down: The band is booked straight through next February.

Today, Lindsey Jordan is sharing a Courtney Love cover in conjunction with Amazon’s Originals series. No, it sadly has nothing to do with the Hole leader, but it is the next best thing: a cover of Courtney Love, the band, which was a collaboration between Lois Maffeo and Pat Maley that released a couple of 7″s through K Records in the early ’90s and had a few stray songs beyond that.

The song that Jordan covered is “2nd Most Beautiful Girl In The World,” off the group’s 1990 Uncrushworthy 7″. Jordan strips the song back so it’s just her wandering guitar and emotive voice.

Jordan’s played the song live before with the rest of her band earlier this year, but the studio version is an Amazon exclusive for right now — you can listen to it here. Check out a live video of them covering it and the original song below.

TOUR DATES:

10/21 Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

10/22 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/23 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

10/24 Manchester, UK @ YES

10/25 London, UK @ The Dome

10/29 Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

10/30 Brighton, UK @ Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

10/31 Bristol, UK @ Thekla

11/2 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

11/3 Paris, France @ Pitchfork Festival

11/5 Cologne, Germany @ LUXOR

11/6 Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

11/7 Berlin, Germany @ Badehaus Szimpla

11/8 Reykjavik, Iceland @ Iceland Airwaves

11/9 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Sorte Firkant Musikfestival

11/11 Kortrijk, Belgium @ Sonic City

11/13 London, UK @ The Dome

11/30 Jersey City, NY @ White Eagle Hall

12/1 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair (early)

12/1 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair (late)

12/2 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

12/4 Oberlin, OH @ Oberlin College – Dionysus Discotheque

12/5 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

12/6 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/7 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/8 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/9 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/20 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

12/21 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/29 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

1/17 Chicago, IL @ The Metro

1/19 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

1/21 San Diego, CA @ Music Box

1/22 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

1/23 Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

1/24 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

1/26 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre

1/27 Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

1/28 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

2/16 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena

12/6-9 w/ Alvvays

12/29 w/ Kurt Vile and The Feelies

1/24 w/ Black Marble

1/26-28 w/ Choir Boy

2/16 w/ Interpol and Car Seat Headrest

Lush is out now via Matador.