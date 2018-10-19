Marilyn Manson Now Available In Dildo Form

19 years ago, Trent Reznor (read our interview!) released a Marilyn Manson dis song called “Starfuckers, Inc.” Today, Manson is doing what he can to turn that title literal. As Pitchfork points out, Manson is now selling dildos with his face on them.

The Manson dildo is made of silicone, and it’s eight inches long and an inch and a half wide. It comes with its own velvet carrying bag, in case you don’t want your neighbors to see you carrying a Marilyn Manson dildo down the street. Manson’s website claims that the paint on it is “environmentally safe” but also cautions that this paint “may fade with multiple uses.” (This seems… overconfident.) Manson’s web store also notes that the dildo is both “soft” and “lifelike.” It’s yours for the low, low price of $125. Observe.

Perhaps Manson should’ve consulted with fellow late-’90s shock rockers Rammstein, whose branded dildos look much fancier. Maybe Rammstein never made an album as good as Mechanical Animals, but they remain rock’s reigning dildo kings.

In any case, this represents an important step in Marilyn Manson’s 17-year quest to live up to this Onion headline.