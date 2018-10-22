We’re excited to announce that A 3rd Stereogum Christmas Show will take place at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn on Thursday, 12/6. This year’s show will be headlined by Priests, with Empath and Nervous Dater opening. All three acts have been (or, cough, will be) featured on our annual list of Best New Bands! In between sets, the Stereogum staff will be spinning some seasonally appropriate tunes. Please join us to celebrate the holidays and say goodbye to 2018!

This year’s poster was made by the very talented Jenn Woodall.

Tickets for A 3rd Stereogum Christmas Show will go on sale this Wednesday (10/24) at 10AM EST. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here. (They’ll be $20 at the door, if it doesn’t sell out.) You can RSVP on Facebook here. Doors are at 8PM, the show starts at 9PM, and it’s 18+.

This is the third year we’ve held a Christmas show — last year’s was headlined by Charly Bliss and our inaugural one featured Allison Crutchfield. Come out and join us again and be merry!