Loretta Lynn Hospitalized With “Some Serious Issues”

Country legend Loretta Lynn has reportedly been hospitalized following an unspecified but “serious” health setback.

The singer, 86, has had several medical issues of late. In May 2017, she suffered a stroke, and earlier this year she broke her hip. On Saturday (10/20), relative Michael Lynn posted an update on her health on Facebook and asked fans to pray for her.

“I am very sad to report this morning that the Queen of Country Music, Ms. Loretta Lynn has had some setbacks in her recovery and is back in the hospital with some serious issues,” he wrote. “She needs our prayers right now, and the one thing I do know for sure is that she is a fighter and will not go down easy. PLEASE pray today for her.”

Earlier this week, Lynn was forced to miss the 2018 CMT Artists Of The Year event, where she was set to be honored. She took to social media to express her gratitude, writing, “Well Y’all, leave it to me to go and get sick on the very night all my friends are getting together to honor me at the CMT Award Show as their Artist of a Lifetime. I can’t believe that I’m not gonna be there tonight in person, but I am watching and I’m there in spirit!”

This article originally appeared on Billboard.