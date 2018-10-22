Anthony Kiedis Ejected From LeBron James’ First Home Lakers Game

Saturday night was a huge one for Los Angeles sports: Not only were the Dodgers playing for a trip to the World Series, LeBron James played his first home game as a Los Angeles Laker. The baseball game turned out much better for Angelenos, with the Dodgers soundly defeating the Brewers in Milwaukee. Meanwhile, back at the Staples Center, the star-studded Houston Rockets spoiled LeBron’s big night, and Lakers guard Rajon Rondo instigated a massive brawl by spitting at Houston’s Chris Paul, resulting in suspensions for Rondo, Paul, and the Lakers’ Brandon Ingram.

Also involved in the scuffle: Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, who was watching courtside with his bandmate Flea. As Loudwire reports, Kiedis got tossed from the Staples Center for berating Paul with a torrent of expletives and middle fingers as he exited the game. No word as to whether Kiedis sprinkled an “Abracadabralifornia!” among the flurry of insults.

Flea posted about the incident on Instagram, but with a positive spin: “At the lakers game last night with my dear brother. It Got crazy at the end, but man I get so satisfied, deeply drinking in the depth and beauty of the game. People operating at a high level in so many dimensions. Cerebral, physical, spiritual, emotional, unspoken and telepathic communication. I truly love basketball with my ❤️❤️❤️”

Watch footage of Kiedis yelling at Paul below.

AK (Anthony Kiedis) from Red Hot Chilie Peppers should of gotten kicked out the game for yelling profanities and flipping the bird to Chris Paul and the #Rockets staff. This is unacceptable @Lakers if this was a regular joe/fan he would of got kicked out the building. #NBA pic.twitter.com/ntSAGhlNku — deх (вall dnт lιe)🎙 (@balldntlie) October 21, 2018