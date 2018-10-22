Beirut – “Gallipoli”

Beirut have announced a new album, Gallipoli, their first new album since 2015’s No No No. When it comes out early next year, it’ll have been four years since their last one. The Zach Condon-led project announced the album last week with a lengthy statement on their website in which Condon went into the timeline of the album’s creation.

The album, like the band itself, is named after a locale, and today they’re sharing its title track. “We stumbled into the medieval-fortressed island town of Gallipoli one night and followed a brass band procession fronted by priests carrying a statue of the town’s saint through the winding narrow streets behind what seemed like the entire town,” Condon wrote of the track. “The next day I wrote the song entirely in one sitting, pausing only to eat.”

Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “When I Die”

02 “Gallipoli”

03 “Varieties Of Exile”

04 “On Mainau Island”

05 “I Giardini”

06 “Gauze fur Zah”

07 “Corfu”

08 “Landslide”

09 “Family Curse”

10 “Light In The Atoll”

11 “We Never Lived Here”

12 “Fin”

Gallipoli is out 2/1 via 4AD.