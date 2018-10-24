Steve Gunn’s 2016 Matador debut Eyes On The Lines marked a big leap for the singer-songwriter. Since then, he’s produced British folk legend Michael Chapman’s half-century celebration 50 and released a new semi-improvisational Gunn-Truscinski Duo record with experimental collaborator and drummer John Truscinski. Today, Gunn is announcing his fourth full-length The Unseen In Between — out 1/18 via Matador — and sharing its lead single “New Moon.”

Made in the wake of his father’s passing from cancer, the forthcoming album explores Gunn’s own emotional nature of redemption and renewal. It was produced by fellow folk artist James Elkington and features bass from Bob Dylan’s bandleader and longest running touring member, Tony Garnier.

The album-opener “New Moon” is lush and thoughtful. Gunn’s space-folk bears the gentle haze of Nick Drake, and his expansive guitar wizardry rushes in for a brief psychedelic solo right before the song ends. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “New Moon”

02 “Vagabond”

03 “Chance”

04 “Stonehurst Cowboy”

05 “Luciano”

06 “New Familiar”

07 “Lightning Field”

08 “Morning Is Mended”

09 “Paranoid”

The Unseen In Between is out 1/18 on Matador. Pre-order it here.