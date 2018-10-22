Nick Zammuto – “Tonight We’ll Go For A Ride”

Nick Zammuto, formerly one-half of the beloved sonic collagists the Books, composed the score for the film We The Animals. The movie was directed by Jeremiah Zagar and is an adaptation of a novel by the same name written by Justin Torres, and it follows a group of young kids growing up in rural upstate New York in the 1980s. It had a limited release a couple months ago, and to accompany its going wide on video-on-demand, Zammuto’s soundtrack for the film is coming out in a couple weeks.

Today, Zammuto’s sharing a selection from the score called “Tonight We’ll Go For A Ride.” It’s warm and dreamy and minimalist. In a recent interview with Filmmaker, the film’s director Zagar went into Zammuto’s thought process behind the score:

The Books, the band that he was in before, and Zammuto, the band that he’s in now, are really about creating new sounds. So he said, “Let’s make a template of sounds that take those instruments or those things that you know from the early ’90s or late ’80s, and let’s just make them into new sounds and we’ll use them, coupled with sounds that are actually in the movie. Let’s take the banging of plates and spoons, and explode them. What does it mean when you take those sounds and put them through a synthesizer and blow them up?” And that was really the idea.

Listen below.

We The Animals: An Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is out 11/9 via Temporary Residence. Pre-order it here.