Jessica Pratt is back today to announce her first full-length since 2015’s sophomore stunner On Your Own Love Again. It’s called Quiet Signs, and it’s out on Mexican Summer and City Slang in February. Along with the announcement, the California singer-songwriter is sharing her refined lead single “This Time Around.”

Pratt’s voice has a singularity. It’s soft and warm but skeletal with a pointed loneliness. On “This Time Around” her words come out youthful and nostalgic. And with just a few gently strummed chords, the intimate song bends towards chamber pop and prog folk. The accompanying music video directed by Laura-Lynn Petrick pairs hazy, sun-faded clips of nature with Pratt, lovely and cryptic, gazing into vanity mirrors.

Watch it below and check out the album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Opening Night”

02 “As The World Turns”

03 “Fare Thee Well”

04 “Here My Love”

05 “Poly Blue”

06 “This Time Around”

07 “Crossing”

08 “Silent Song”

09 “Aeroplane”

Quiet Signs is out 2/8 via Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.