Bob Mould – “Sunshine Rock”

Punk rock legend Bob Mould is coming back with a new solo album called Sunshine Rock. Recorded after three years of spending time and living in Berlin, the LP features Mould’s rawest vocal performance since his Hüsker Dü days and string arrangements brought to life by the Prague TV Orchestra. And today, he’s shared its lead single and title track.
“‘Sunshine Rock’ was such a bright, optimistic song, and once that came together, I knew that would be the title track, and that really set the tone for the direction of the album,” Mould says in a press release. “It was funny, because writing with that as the opener in mind, it was like, ‘This is not Black Sheets Of Rain.'”
“To go from [2011 autobiography] See A Little Light to the last three albums, two of which were informed by loss of each parent, respectively, at some point I had to put a Post-It note on my work station and say, ‘Try to think about good things,'” Mould adds. “Otherwise I could really go down a long, dark hole. I’m trying to keep things brighter these days as a way to stay alive.”
Listen to “Sunshine Rock” below.
TOUR DATES:
02/14 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
02/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/16 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
02/18 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
02/19 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
02/21 New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
02/22 Chicago, IL @ Metro
02/23 Chicago, IL @ Metro
02/25 Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s
02/26 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
03/01 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
03/02 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
03/08 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
03/09 Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theater
03/11 Düsseldorf, Germany @ Zakk
03/12 Leuven, Belgium @ Het Depot
03/14 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
03/15 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
03/16 Edinburg, UK @ The Liquid Rooms
03/17 Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 Manchester
03/30 Minneapolis, MN @ The Palace
03/31 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
04/02 Dallas, TX @ Granada
04/03 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04/05 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/06 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
04/07 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
Sunshine Rock is out 2/8 via Merge. Pre-order it here.