Stream Bib’s Complete-Discography Collection A Band In Hardcore

Omaha’s Bib are one of the most cultishly beloved bands on the DIY hardcore circuit right now. They make ugly, feverish, heavy music. Their sound is fast and nasty and lo-fi, and they tend to have so much reverb on their records that they come off as mysterious avenger types. The band has released three EPs over the past three years, but they’ve still never made an album. So now they’ve done the next best thing: Collecting all 17 of the songs that they’ve released onto one compilation. It’s called A Band In Hardcore, and it will fuck you up. Stream it below.

<a href="http://erstetheketontraeger.bandcamp.com/album/ett-061-bib-a-band-in-hardcore-lp" target="_blank">ETT – 061 – BIB – A BAND IN HARDCORE LP by BIB</a>

A Band In Hardcore is out now on Erste Theke Tonträger.