Watch Kacey Musgraves Cover Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know”

The New York Times just did an entry in their Diary Of A Song series featuring Kacey Musgraves’ “Slow Burn,” tracking the Golden Hour’s opening track from conception to finished product. It’s a good peek into the process of what goes into one of Musgraves’ songs, especially one that does a lot with so little.

Musgraves recently stopped by the BBC Studios to perform a cover of Keane’s mid-’00s hit “Somewhere Only We Know,” a song that shares the country musician’s flair for simple dramatics. The song has aged surprisingly well, and Musgraves offers up an exceedingly pretty take on it.

Golden Hour is out now.