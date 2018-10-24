Hatchie – “Adored”

Earlier this year, Harriet Pillbeam made a big impression with her first Hatchie EP, Sugar & Spice — we named her an Artist To Watch and brought her in for a Stereogum Session. Her dream-pop packs some seriously sharp hooks, and that’s evidenced once again by the brand-new track we’re getting from Hatchie today as part of Adult Swim’s singles series.

If you’ve seen Hatchie in concert recently, say around the time she covered the Hummingbirds with Alvvays and Snail Mail on their recent triple-threat tour, you might recognize “Adored” because she’s been playing it live. It’s as densely layered as any of her other songs, sweeping but somehow still airy and light. “Don’t wanna be adored/ I want more,” she sings on it. “‘Cause it’s you that I’m thinking of as I fall into the sun/ And I know now just what it was/ ‘Cause it worked just like it should.”

Listen below.

“Adored” is out now.