Diva Sweetly – “Detox Island” Video

Diva Sweetly are a new four-piece from North Carolina and early next year they’ll release their debut full-length. For now, though, they’re sharing their first-ever single, “Detox Island,” an impressive inaugural outing that packages sugary melodies with a fluttering quick rhythm and an insistently catchy through-line.

Karly Hartzman’s delivery is methodical and sharp, like bicycle wheels spinning over pavement. “I’m working 5 to 9/ Trying to make what’s yours mine/ Taking the car down coastlines/ You’re the sine to my cosine,” she sings in one of its many compact portraits of tempered hopefulness. The chorus slows down to allow for co-vocalist Daniel Gorham to chirp in between her lines, adding in a little sour to the song’s confection.

The track comes attached to a music video, which shows off the band having some goofy and heartwarming fun. Watch and listen below.

Diva Sweetly’s debut album will be out next year via Seal Mountain Records.