Premiere

Diva Sweetly – “Detox Island” Video

Diva Sweetly are a new four-piece from North Carolina and early next year they’ll release their debut full-length. For now, though, they’re sharing their first-ever single, “Detox Island,” an impressive inaugural outing that packages sugary melodies with a fluttering quick rhythm and an insistently catchy through-line.

Karly Hartzman’s delivery is methodical and sharp, like bicycle wheels spinning over pavement. “I’m working 5 to 9/ Trying to make what’s yours mine/ Taking the car down coastlines/ You’re the sine to my cosine,” she sings in one of its many compact portraits of tempered hopefulness. The chorus slows down to allow for co-vocalist Daniel Gorham to chirp in between her lines, adding in a little sour to the song’s confection.

The track comes attached to a music video, which shows off the band having some goofy and heartwarming fun. Watch and listen below.

Diva Sweetly’s debut album will be out next year via Seal Mountain Records.

Tags: Diva Sweetly