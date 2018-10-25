Here’s The Trailer For Natalie Portman’s Pop Star Drama Vox Lux

Vox Lux has just gotten its first official trailer. The Brady Corbet-directed movie, which stars Natalie Portman as a pop star, will be out on 12/7, and it got good reviews when it debuted at the Venice Film Festival last month. It looks pretty nuts! Black Swan but make it pop! Here’s the official film description:

VOX LUX begins in 1999 when teenage sisters Celeste (Raffey Cassidy) and Eleanor (Stacy Martin) survive a seismic, violent tragedy. The sisters compose and perform a song about their experience, making something lovely and cathartic out of catastrophe — while also catapulting Celeste to stardom. By 2017, the now 31-year-old Celeste (Natalie Portman) is mother to a teenage daughter of her own and struggling to navigate a career fraught with scandals when another act of terrifying violence demands her attention.

The movie will feature original songs written by Sia and a score from Scott Walker, who also scored Corbet’s first feature The Childhood Of A Leader.

Check it out below.