Next month, Grandaddy frontman Jason Lytle is teaming up with Kramies and Little Wings’ Kyle Field for a lo-fi three-song split single appropriately entitled 3ingle. And now he’s shared his contribution, “Color Of Dirt,” a lovely, melodic piano reminiscence backed by the low thrum of machinery. “I’m doing some laundry right now. That’s why you can hear the dryer in the background,” Lytle helpfully explains at the beginning of the song. Listen below.

3ingle by Jason Lytle, Little Wings, Kramies

3ingle is out 11/16.