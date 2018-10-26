Takeoff is the latest member of the Migos to go solo. Following the release of Quavo’s underwhelming solo effort Quavo Huncho, the group’s perennially underappreciated third wheel/dark horse fan favorite has announced a solo album of his own called The Last Rocket.

Revealed at a listening party earlier this week, the upcoming The Last Rocket will feature production from DJ Durel and Cassius Jay and be out. It’s expected to be released next week, and today, Takeoff has shared its first single.

“The Last Memory” finds Takeoff rapping over trap drums, ambient burbling, and flickering vocal samples from producer MonstaBeatz. “Woke up this morning can’t remember nothing,” he raps. “Two bitches just flew in from London (Two bitches)/ Last thing I remember they callin’ me daddy/ The mattress was covered in money (In hunnids)/ Went to sleep with my jewelry and chains on.”

Listen and watch the track’s accompanying music video below.

The Last Rocket is out 11/2.