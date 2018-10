Courtney Barnett released her new album Tell Me How You Really Feel earlier this year, and since then, the Aussie rocker has been all over the road in support of it. She just played Late Night With Seth Meyers this week, and today, she took her act to CBS This Morning, performing a few songs for the show’s recurring Saturday Sessions segment. Watch her do “Nameless, Faceless,” “Need A Little Time,” and “City Looks Pretty” from her recent album below.