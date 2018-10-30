Nanami Ozone – “Alone Too”

Nanami Ozone hail from Phoenix, Arizona, and the four-piece have a full-length, 2016’s Desire, and an EP, Make It All Right, to their name so far. Next year, they’ll release their sophomore album, NO, via Tiny Engines, and it advance of that they’re putting out a two-song preview from it this week.

The A-side, “Alone Too,” is dreamy but sharp. It operates in an awkward middle ground, sprawling out in all of that empty space, unsure of what to do next. “I don’t wanna be with you but I don’t wanna be alone too,” Sophie Opich sings in its prickling chorus, giving way to a bed of oohs and ahhs and enveloping guitars that suggest maybe security is sometimes better than uncertainty. It’s not regretful, exactly, but it’s also not jumping at that chance for complete independence.

Listen below.

The “Alone Too” / “3 Mile Drive” digital 45″ is out this week via Tiny Engines. Nanami Ozone’s debut album, NO, is out early next year.