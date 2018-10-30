Pedro The Lion – “Yellow Bike” Video

David Bazan’s project Pedro The Lion dissolved in 2006 after a decade of making obsessively anguished and religiously conflicted indie folk. But last year, the cult Seattle band returned for four reunion shows and promised new material. During those initial reunion gigs, we spoke to him at length about his choice to revive the Pedro moniker after a decade-plus.

Today, Bazan is back with a new lineup — featuring Silver Torches’ Erik Walters on guitar and Sean Lane on drums — to announce Phoenix, the first Pedro The Lion record since 2004’s Achilles Heel. Along with the announcement comes wistful lead single “Yellow Bike” and its even more wistful video.

Bazan’s songs always ache. On “Yellow Bike,” he mines his past, going back to the first time he rode a bicycle and felt its freedom. But there’s tension in the freedom as the lyrics twist with the loneliness of searching for someone to ride with. He never does, so the track hangs with desire. Director Jason Lester’s music video finds Bazan flashing back to such childhood scenes, witnessing a younger version of himself cope with isolation.

Watch below via NPR.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sunrise”

02 “Yellow Bike”

03 “Clean Up”

04 “Powerful Taboo”

05 “Model Homes”

06 “Piano Bench”

07 “Circle K”

08 “Quietest Friend”

09 “Tracing The Grid”

10 “Black Canyon”

11 “My Phoenix”

12 “All Seeing Eye”

13 “Leaving The Valley”

TOUR DATES:

11/16 – Bellingham, WA @ The Wild Buffalo $

11/17 – Yakima, WA @ Seasons Performance Hall $

11/18 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett $

11/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos $

02/08 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

02/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

02/10 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

02/12 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

02/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

02/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

02/16 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic

02/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

02/19 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish

02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

02/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

02/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

$ w/ Chris Staples

Phoenix is out 1/18 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.