Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Are Fighting Again

Cardi B has had enough of Nicki Minaj.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Instagram on Monday (Oct. 29) to unload her side of the story on everything related to her longtime feud with Minaj. She touched on everything from the physical altercation at New York Fashion Week, to the “Motorsport” verse drama and everything in between.

“How you say when I was the wild animal, that I attacked you, that you was mortified, that you was humiliated, playing the victim and now you’re the gangster. You need to pick a side, do you want to be the victim or do you want to be the gangster? You lie so much you can’t even keep up with you’re f—ing lies,” Cardi said.

“I know what there’s footage of. You standing on the wall talking about ‘I’m standing right here,’ Miss Chun-Li the street fighter, get the f— out of here,” she continued.

The 10-video Cardi explanation comes hours after Minaj’s latest Queen Radio Beats 1 episode, where the “Barbie Dreams” rapper took aim at Cardi.

“What you need to do is stop focusing on other people, focus on yourself and focus on your craft, because you’re out here f—ing up your legacy looking like a f—ing hater,” Cardi ended.

See it all unfold below.

View this post on Instagram 2 A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 29, 2018 at 3:36pm PDT

This article originally appeared on Billboard.