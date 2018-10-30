Massive Attack Announce Mezzanine Anniversary Tour With “Teardrop” Singer Liz Fraser

Massive Attack don’t seem like they’d be a great live show. They are, after all, a mysterious electronic collective whose music projects headphones-ready creeping dread and layered sensuality — qualities that don’t always work in cavernous club spaces. But Massive Attack are pretty amazing live, especially when they have key collaborators with them. A little more than a decade ago, I saw them play New York with the reggae legend Horace Andy and the Cocteau Twins singer Liz Fraser there to sing their collaborations with the group. And hearing those songs booming out of a big sound system was a total goosebump experience.

This past year, Massive Attack celebrated the 20th anniversary of Mezzanine, their dank and chilly classic album. They’ve already got ridiculous plans to reissue the album as a can of spray paint. And now they’re planning on celebrating the album’s 21st anniversary on tour next year. Andy, who regularly performs with Massive Attack, is presumably on board. So is Fraser, who sang on the Mezzanine tracks “Teardrop,” “Black Milk,” and “Group Four.”

A press release promises that the Mezzanine tour will be “a totally new audio / visual production” that will honor the album with “custom audio reconstructed from the original samples and influences.” Massive Attack member Robert “3D” Del Naja says, “It’s going to be a one off piece of work; our own personalised nostalgia nightmare head trip.” Massive Attack have announced the tour’s European dates; check them out below.

TOUR DATES:

1/28 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

1/29 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

1/31 – Brussels, Belgiums @ Palais 12

2/01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

2/04 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

2/05 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

2/06 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

2/08 – Rome, Italy @ Palalottomatica

2/09 – Padua, Italy @ Kioene Arena

2/11 – Paris, France @ Zenith

2/13 – Nantes, France @ Zenith de Nantes Metropole

2/14 – Bordeaux, France @ Bordeaux Metropole Arena

2/18 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno

2/22 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

2/24 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

3/01 – Bristol, UK @ Steel Yard

They haven’t announced North American dates yet, but Massive Attack are promising shows in Washington, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, St. Paul, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego.